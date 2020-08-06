Mumbai Unlock 3.0: 'Superb' discounts and safety at malls delight shoppers

Many visited Inorbit Mall in Malad on Wednesday to shop at stock clearance sales. Pics/Shadab Khan

Malad's Inorbit Mall opened to the delight of shopkeepers and customers on Wednesday. Shoppers were happy amid less crowd and discounts as all stores have stock clearance sales.



Inorbit Mall in Malad did not see much crowd on Wednesday



mid-day was at Inorbit 11 am onwards. Visitors were provided with sanitisers and masks and had their temperatures checked at the entrance. Only those having the Aarogya Setu app were let in.



Surjit Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur

Nisha Gupta, 56, said, "I got bored at home for four months. I am here to buy clothes as all shops are giving superb discounts with stock clearance sales. It feels safe to enter shops as everyone is providing sanitisers."



Nisha Gupta

Mother and daughter Surjit Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur visited to buy gifts for a surprise birthday party. Brothers Lukman Khatri and Zahid Khatri, wanted to buy clothes and games for the five children aged two to five years at their home. Payal Mangal, 39, her three friends after four months and the group decided to go shopping.

Junaid Shaikh

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls, told mid-day, "We will ensure that our customers continue to have a great experience. For those who can't make it, we have introduced video shopping, home delivery and drive through pick up, using which customers can shop from home."

A representative of Nvi Saloon and spa at the mall said, "There has been good response but we do find people are scared to come. We are providing masks, PPE kits, shoe masks and many more services to make customers' experience safe."

