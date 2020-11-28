'My Hindutva does not allow bad conduct', says Uddhav Thackeray

After completing a year in the office of the tri-party alliance, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called the BJP 'people with distorted mentalities'. Denying the possibility of a saffron alliance in the future, he cautioned the frenemy against attacking his family.

Thackeray said that the BJP would not succeed in coming back to power because no Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, especially the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), would take a position that might destabilise his government. Instead, the MVA will go even stronger in the years to come, he said, suggesting that the parties would fight all polls together to keep the BJP in the opposition.

"We can also talk about their wives and children. But my upbringing and my Hindutva do not allow me such bad conduct. In the BJP, vikruti (distorted mentality) has replaced sanskriti (culture). They should shed their vikruti. I think the people can now fathom the humiliation we suffered due to the BJP in the past 25 years. The BJP's ill feeling (towards the Thackerays and Sena) is now out in the open whereas we are the same people and the party which respects others. The people will now understand why I broke the pre-poll alliance with the BJP last year and formed a government with ideologically different parties," Thackeray said while interacting with select journalists on Friday, a day before he completes a year in the CM's office.



Uddhav Thackeray takes the oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019. Pic/Ashish Rane

"We have never levelled allegations against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis and their families. We always attacked their political policies," he said as he stated firmly that the MVA would defeat the BJP in all forthcoming polls, including Mumbai's civic elections in early 2022.

Offering due credit to Congress (interim) president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who engineered the 'November Coup', Thackeray said the MVA would go on further. "Soniaji, Pawar saheb, the people of Maharashtra and all departments of the state government have cooperated fully to see us through the difficult period of the pandemic. The year has been successful because all of us worked together," he said when asked to sum up the past 12 months.

The CM spoke on many subjects, calling the first year an unprecedented experience and learning.

On the economy, pandemic

"I won't give a deadline for Maharashtra economy's (including state coffers that have taken a big revenue hit) bounce back, but I am sure it will happen soon because despite the pandemic, the state remains a favourite investment destination," he said.

"PM Modi is visiting Pune on Saturday and I think he should resolve all issues with regards to the vaccine. Maharashtra will need 24 crore doses and we don't know yet where they will come from and at what cost. But continuing economic activity is in the hands of the people. We have created a COVID-19 health facility that many other states don't have. Now we have that facility unoccupied (because of the drop in infections)," he said.

On MVA's stability

"We may have different ideologies but we three have a common interest in developing the state and that binds us together. I started as an inexperienced person in the CMO, but the entire government machinery and my Cabinet colleagues have stood with me. They worked together and supported me. Some people may continue to say, "I will come again". Let them say it because to harbour hope isn't a crime. The NCP will not take any decision that would harm the government. We will go on and on, even stronger in the MVA and wherever we fight together," Thackeray said.

Pawar's role

The CM admitted to being guided by NCP chief Pawar. "Pawar doesn't dictate me as far as governance is concerned, but wherever we meet he comes with so much experience to share with me, that I learn many things from him. But it also doesn't mean that every time we meet I sit with him with a slate and chalk,"

he said.

On power bills

"There was some misunderstanding among consumers and we have tried to rectify it. The companies have corrected bills and people have paid them. There was some confusion about the word 'vadhiv' (inflated). We are still trying hard and will do it (provide free power and discounts as promised by the energy minister), if possible," Thackeray said.

On Metro 3

Thackeray said he wanted his opponents to say whatever they want to, and then he would speak about it. "I am waiting for them to stop so that I can start my own explaining in the matter of shifting the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg. In fact, I am planning to hold an exclusive briefing on the matter," he said, adding, "Now they have claimed ownership to the land where we have started car depot work and integration of other corridors with the Metro 3. The integration/connectivity will make the commute to Dombivli and Kalyan, etc faster, affordable and comfortable. The project will not delay inordinately."

