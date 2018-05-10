Natasha Dalal is the one for Varun Dhawan!

Varun Dhawan is finally making it official that Natasha Dalal is his girl!



Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan was seen introducing girlfriend Natasha Dalal to industry folk. He is finally making it official that she's his girl even though he is in no hurry to shed bachelorhood.

May 8th was not only about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, it was also Varun Dhawan's rumoured ladylove Natasha Dalal's birthday. A fashion designer by profession, Dalal turned 29 on that day, and beau Varun had a beautiful birthday wish for her.

Both, Varun and Natasha Dalal also attended the grand wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at The Leela Hotel in Andheri.

There were rumours that the couple has headed for a splitsville. However, Natasha's presence at the actor's housewarming party put all the speculations to rest. Maybe it was just a lover's tiff?

In fact, the actor has now become more comfortable in getting clicked with Natasha by the paparazzi. Be it a movie date or a dinner date, he is always at his casual best. Avoiding cameras are a thing of the past now!

