National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur: Would love to hear Gulzar saab, Lataji's feedback

music

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur reimagines 1996 gem, Paani Paani Re from Maachis, as a single

Monali Thakur

Even as the debate over Bollywood classics being recreated by new-age composers continues, National Award winner Monali Thakur has revisited Paani Paani Re from Maachis (1996). Picturised on Tabu, the gem saw two legends — Lata Mangeshkar and Gulzar — spin their magic to the tune of then-upcoming music composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

Thakur says that it was during a hike in the Alps that she stumbled upon the idea of releasing the song — a personal favourite — as a single. "I was humming this song as I was hiking and suddenly, I wished to give my own rendition to it," narrates the singer, who then initiated a dialogue with the music label for the rights.



Lata Mangeskar

"[Since the song's rights rested with] SonyMusic, I suggested to them that they could include my version, too. I reasoned that the new generation could hear the song with a fresh sound. They immediately said yes to the idea."

Even as she describes her offering as a "fresh sound", Thakur insists that they haven't played around with the original. "It is a gorgeous composition, so we couldn't disturb it. We have given it a new sound, and the production and arrangement has been changed. In terms of reinventing the song, we have kept it simple to maintain the beauty of the melody."



Gulzar

Ask her if she intends to share the single with the legendary trio, and she says, "I am a huge fan of Gulzar saab, Vishal Bhardwaj and Lataji. Gulzar saab is one of those people who makes me nervous as he is beautifully calm. I will be petrified if they hear the song, but at the same time, I would love to hear their feedback."



A still from the song Paani Paani

