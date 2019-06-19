Naveen Patnaik supports PM Narendra Modi's 'one nation, one election'

national

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has said that they support their one nation one election idea

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended his support to 'one nation, one election' idea proposed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"Frequent elections affect the pace of development and also damage the spirit of cooperative federalism. The BJD will fully support the idea of 'one nation One election'. There has to be a give-and-take attitude in the larger interest of the country," said Patnaik.

He was speaking at an all-party meeting of party presidents conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi.

"Biju Janata Dal has been always supportive of whatever is being done in the interest of country and its people, and we would continue to do so in future as well," said the BJD president.

As regards celebrating 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister suggested considering including the uniquely Indian ideal of 'non-violence' or 'ahimsa', in the preamble of India's Constitution.

This will ensure that future generations not just of Indians but peoples around the world are reminded of the profound truth of this principle, he added.

Informing that no country has ever progressed without empowering half of its population, he said BJD will extend complete support to women's reservation both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Speaking on development of aspirational districts, he said the Centre should focus on macro issues like tele density, banking network and railway reach.

"Land acquisition laws should facilitate society's welfare and country's growth. We have to have a relook at the 2013 Act especially from the point of view of railway and road infrastructure development," said the Chief Minister.

He also said there is a need to relook at the Forest Conservation Act as environment protection and economic growth has to complement each other. Patnaik also reiterated that matural disasters may be considered as a criteria for Special Focus on states.

