Navjot Kaur: Captain Amarinder should resign if Cong gets wiped out in LS polls

national

On May 17, Amarinder Singh said that he will "accept responsibility and resign" if the Congress party does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

Pic/ANI

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should resign if Congress gets wiped out from the state following the Lok Sabha elections.

Justifying her statement, Navjot Kaur said that she had asked Amarinder Singh to start asking for performance report of MLAs and MPs in the state to bring them on track but the Chief Minister failed to do so.

She further said that if Congress was wiped out of the state then this means that the voters were not happy with the work done by Captain Amarinder Singh led government in the state.

"He should resign. It has been two years. I have always asked the Chief Minister to start taking the performance report of MLAs and MPs as it will improve their perforce and will benefit the state. If people did not vote in our favour that this directly means that our performance is not upright and we fail to deliver. Otherwise, if we have worked hard then naturally we will get a clean sweep in the state," Navjot Kaur said when asked that Amarinder Singh said that he will resign from the Chief Minister post if Congress fail to win in the state in these Lok Sabha elections.

On May 17, Amarinder Singh said that he will "accept responsibility and resign" if the Congress party does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

On being asked to respond on her statement that she was denied ticket, she said, "I still campaigned for the party after being denied ticket. From last three months, I have not even took one Sunday off. We are working on party's ideology and to benefit the party."

Amarinder Singh returned as chief minister of Punjab in 2017 after a decade rule of Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress had won 77 out of the 117 seats in assembly elections with a vote share 38.5 per cent. Singh's first term as the chief minister of the state from 2002 to 2007.

The simmering tension between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu was out in the open again on Sunday with the former accusing the cricketer-turned-politician of damaging the Congress with his "irresponsible actions" just before polls.

Though Singh stressed that he had no personal differences with the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister, yet he said Sidhu was perhaps "ambitious" and "wanted to be the chief minister".

"If he (Sidhu) was a real Congressmen, he should have chosen a better time to air his grievances, instead of just ahead of voting in Punjab," the chief minister said.

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh: There is no war of words with Navjot Singh Sidhu, if he is ambitious, it's fine, people have ambitions. I have known him since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business pic.twitter.com/a5fMCGrBDc — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

"He is harming the party with such irresponsible actions. It is not his election but that of the entire Congress's," he added.

Punjab will witness polling for its Lok Sabha seats on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies