Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Honeymoon diaries: Couple stealing a kiss in Dubai's desert is Aww-Dorable!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a grand wedding last week. And while the rituals might be over, the euphoria around it is still fresh. And now, they have flown to Dubai for their honeymoon. The couple is painting their Instagram profiles with lovey-dovey pictures.

In this ohh-so-romantic picture, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen stealing a kiss in a romantic setting with Dubai's luxury hotel resort Atlantis in the background. In the next picture, the couple are seen posing for the camera with "I love you" scribbled on the beach. Then, they are seen giving each other a kiss under the night sky. "Honeymoon Diaries!! #NehuPreet (sic)", Neha captioned the picture. Take a look:

In the next picture, Neha gave us a glimpse of their suite with rose petals spread in the shape of a heart on the floor. "Best Honeymoon #NehuPreet (sic)", she captioned the picture.

A few days back, Rohanpreet shared a video in which he and Neha can be seen celebrating their first Diwali together. "hank you so much babuu.. @nehakakkar. This is our First Diwali Together.. Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Hamesha hamein Saath mein rakhein aur Hamesha Khush rakhein Touchwood... God Bless You laado nd god bless you all (sic)", he captioned the picture.

Before this, Singh had taken to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of their hotel room that welcomed them with balloons and flowers. Kakkar also shared the story on her Instagram story, have a look right here:

Neha and Rohanpreet had a dream wedding last month. The pictures show Neha in a deep red lehenga choli with floral jewelry, while Rohanpreet matched her look in a red sherwani.

She posted another bunch of pictures from the same function. In this picture, Rohanpreet can be seen tying a mangalsutra. She captioned the picture, "You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it's all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you god! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh (sic)". Rohanpreet expressed his love for his newly-wed bride in the comments section. He wrote, "Hello #NeHearts Do you know? Your Nehu made me the Luckiest nd Happiest Groom ever!! Thank you sooooo much mera nehu babuuuuu (sic)".

Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years and is known for blockbuster films like Cocktail, Simmba, Yaariyan, Baar Baar Dekho, Satyameva Jayate, and Street Dancer 3D.

