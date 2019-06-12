Nerkonda Paarvai poster: Ajith leaves his fans curious in Pink's remake

regional-cinema

Boney Kapoor shared this poster on his Twitter account.

Ever since producer Boney Kapoor announced his maiden Tamil venture Nerkonda Paarvai starring superstar Ajith, which is a remake of Hindi film Pink, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Even the first poster of the film looked every bit intense, intriguing and promising. Now, the new poster has risen curiosity among the fans. The new poster unveils that the trailer of the much-awaited film will be out at 6 pm today, Tuesday, June 12, 2019.

Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account to share the poster and wrote, "Wait is over #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer will be releasing today 6 pm via @zeemusiccompany [sic]"

Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H. Vinoth and Besides Ajith, who is reprising the role of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The film stars Shraddha Srinath who will be seen playing Taapsee's character and Abhirami Iyer has been roped in to play Kirti's character whereas Andrea has been retained for her character. Also, Vidya Balan will be seen in a cameo role opposite Ajith.

For a fact, Nerkonda Paarvai also holds a special place for Boney and Ajith as it was late actress Sridevi's wish to see Ajith work with her husband. The film is slated to release on August 10, 2019.

