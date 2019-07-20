NHRC issues notice seeking compensation for 1993 blast victim Kirit Ajmera

national

The NHRC has given four weeks to the chief secretary for the action taken report

Kirti Ajmera

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has issued a notice and a stern warning to the chief secretary of Maharashtra. The NHRC has called for an action taken report on a complaint seeking compensation for victim Kirit Ajmera and the extradition status of Dawood Ibrahim & National Policy for victims of terrorism.

Giving a stern warning to the Government, the NHRC warned to invoke the coercive process under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for the personal appearance of Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

1993 Mumbai Bomb blast victims Kirti Ajmera had moved to the NHRC and filed a complaint through Advocate Utsav Singh Bains(Supreme Court).

Victim Ajmera said, "For a long time I was fighting for this. Today the decision taken by the NHRC has increased the expectation of justice. Because of this, the other victims who have not received any help from the government will get hope. This notice has brought increased hope and is positive news for me.

Advocate Utsav Singh Bains says, "This is a very important development for a victim in 1993 Bombay blast case. Finally the wheels of Justice have begun moving for a victim. I’m in touch with more victims. Hope today’s development acts as a ray of hope for them. We will argue on the next date of hearing for the personal appearance of the Chief Secretary, if no Action Taken Report is filed. Would Thank Mid Day for their relentless help to my clients for the last many years.”

Sixty-three-year-old Kirti Ajmera has lived the worst years of his life since the 1993 Mumbai blasts left him grievously injured. Over the past 26 years, he has undergone 40 surgeries and paid Rs 40 lakh as his medical expenses but not even once someone from the government visited him or held out a helping hand.

Even after knocking on every possible door and writing to the concerned authorities several times, Ajmera has failed to get compensation, which he is entitled to. Finally, he approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 28 and filed a complaint through his advocate Utsav Singh Bains seeking compensation, extradition of key blast accused Dawood Ibrahim and a uniform national policy for victims of terror incidents. Following this, NHRC registered a case in the matter on July 4.

