Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song, and it doesn't feature Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Nick Jonas revealed his favourite Bollywood song, which doesn't include Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas' love affair with India isn't only limited to wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Nick, who has spoken a lot about his love for India, recently spoke about his favourite Bollywood song. While one would have assumed that both would be PeeCee's song, surprisingly that isn't the case.

During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, a young woman asked Jonas what his favourite Bollywood songs were. The American singer’sr revealed that he really like Bom Diggy Diggy from Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).



Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in a still from Bom Diggy Diggy

He also likes Desi Girl from Dostana (2008) — for obvious reasons. Check out Nick's interaction with his fans on Instagram shared by Priyanka's fan club.

The couple who tied the knot last year keeps giving us couple goals with their public outings and social media PDA. The couple recently attended the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. The duo also packed in PDA on the red carpet, stealing kisses, holding hands and giggling.

Priyanka shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote: "I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it! [sic]

Priyanka's one-year dating anniversary with Nick came last week, and the singer shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

