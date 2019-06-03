Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Romeo-Juliet scene and it is too cute to handle!
Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from their romantic outing on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, the two can be seen recreating a famous scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' giving it their own twist
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep giving us couple goals through their many public outings together and their adorable pictures and videos on social media. The couple recently recreated an iconic scene from William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' but with a twist and it is beyond adorable.
Priyanka shared pictures from their romantic outing on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout."
Tweaking the original version a bit, Nick can be seen standing in a balcony with a paper cup in his hand, while Priyanka looks at him from down below. From the picture, it is evident that Priyanka is the one who has portrayed Romeo's role as she stands below calling out for Nick and the latter stands in Juliet's place. They were accompanied by a little girl, who can also be seen in the picture, perhaps the Ava from Priyanka's caption.
Priyanka had accompanied Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin to iHeart Radio's Wango Tango concert on Sunday night. The Jonas Brothers performed their hit new singles at the concert in California, reported E! News. The 36-year-old actor was seen in a bright yellow top and skirt while the singer wore a black jacket and black pants to the concert.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
