Priyanka Chopra backs friend Meghan Markle, calls her victim of racism

In an interview with The Sunday Times as cited by People, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the criticism Meghan Markle faces and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra defended good friend, Meghan Markle, addressing the negativity surrounding her since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the royal family. In an interview with The Sunday Times as cited by People, Priyanka opened up about the criticism Meghan faces and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage. Priyanka said that the media criticism is "really unfortunate," adding, "But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her."

"I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason," she said. Priyanka heaped praises on her friend, explaining that the former Suits star has remained grounded even after getting married to the Duke of Sussex. "The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she's the same chick. Now she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did," the Isn't It Romantic? star added.

In her interview, Priyanka also opened up about her friendship with Meghan. The two met at a dinner a few years ago and found that they shared similar interests. Priyanka's comments come after months of rumours of a feud between her and Meghan, which first sparked in December 2018 after the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at that time, did not attend the actor's wedding to Nick Jonas in India. Priyanka dismissed the rumours on Andy Cohen's chat show in March.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick were reported to have visited Meghan, Harry and their newborn son Archie Harrison when they were clicked in London. Priyanka was also reported to give the baby gifts. However, Priyanka denied the report, calling it "untrue" and posted a clarification on her Twitter handle. She tweeted:

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink and she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling.

