Priyanka Chopra denies meeting Meghan Markle's royal baby; calls the news 'untrue'

There were reports of Priyanka Chopra meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie to bury the hatchet and rekindle hers and Meghan's 'apparent' friendship

Priyanka Chopra

On Saturday afternoon, Priyanka Chopra read a report about her along with husband Nick Jonas meeting the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby, Archie. She immediately took to her Twitter account to deny this news, which she read in The Sun - an international newspaper. The actress wrote: "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often."

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

There were reports of Priyanka Chopra visiting the royal baby at Frogmore Cottage, Berkshire, England. The Sun reported that Priyanka and Nick gifted the baby some luxurious toys. The couple visited the Tiffany & Co. and picked up gifts, which included a silver bubble blower worth $250 (approximately Rs 17,399) for the royal baby, Archie.

They further went on to add that this should put to rest recent speculation that she has had a fall-out with BFF Meghan. Referring to reports of Priyanka Chopra being upset with Meghan for not attending her wedding with Nick Jonas. Therefore, she bailed out from Meghan and Prince Harry's royal baby, Archie's star-studded baby shower.

However, Priyanka Chopra has called this piece of news "untrue".

Earlier, when Priyanka was asked about her fallout with Meghan, she refuted the news on an American show, Watch What Happens Live!. When asked whether she was upset that "Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?" Priyanka laughed and responded said, "Oh my God. No, it's not true."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She returned to the US after spending some time in India. Before meeting the royal baby, Priyanka swept everyone off their feet by her amazing sartorial choices at the Met Gala, 2019 and her debut at the prestigious 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

