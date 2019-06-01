Priyanka Chopra meets Meghan Markle's royal baby; gifts him luxurious toys

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showered several gifts from Tiffany & Co for Meghan Markle's royal baby, Archie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. (Right) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas paid a visit to new parents and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at Frogmore Cottage, Berkshire, England. Priyanka and Nick gifted the baby some luxurious toys. The couple visited the Tiffany & Co, and picked up gifts, which included a silver bubble blower worth $250 (approximately Rs 17,399) for the royal baby, Archie.

Well, this should put to rest recent speculation that she has had a fall-out with BFF Meghan. There were reports of Priyanka Chopra being upset with Meghan for not attending her wedding with Nick Jonas. Therefore, she bailed out from Meghan and Prince Harry's royal baby, Archie's star-studded baby shower.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Meghan Markle's friendship hits a rough patch

However, when Priyanka was asked about this rumour, she refuted the news on an American show, Watch What Happens Live!. When asked whether she was upset that "Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?" Priyanka laughed and responded said, "Oh my God. No it's not true."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She returned to the US after spending some time in India. Before meeting the royal baby, Priyanka swept everyone off their feet by her amazing sartorial choices at the Met Gala, 2019 and her debut at the prestigious 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra spends time with refugee children in Ethiopia

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates