Nikitin Dheer joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi as a baddie

bollywood

This will not only be the actor's second collaboration with Rohit Shetty but also with Akshay Kumar. Earlier, he had shared screen space with the Khiladi in Housefull 3

Nikitin Dheer

After playing Thangaballi in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express, Nikitin Dheer will play a baddie once again in the filmmaker's forthcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi. This will not only be the actor's second collaboration with Rohit Shetty but also with Akshay Kumar. Earlier, he had shared screen space with the Khiladi in Housefull 3.

Nikitin is all praises for Rohit Shetty as he gave him the memorable role of Thangaballi, he says," I have utmost respect for Rohit bhai. I look up to him. I have immense faith in him as a filmmaker. He brings out the best in me. When I saw Chennai Express for the first time, I remember hugging him and crying like a baby. Thangaballi has been the best role of my career so far. I felt immense pride being part of such a wonderful film."

Talking about playing an antagonist in Sooryavanshi, he adds, "Being a part of this cop universe created by Rohit bhai is an absolute privilege. Who can forget Jaykant Shikre (played by Prakash Raj), one of the most iconic villains of recent times, who received as much love as Singham. In Simmba again, the magic was recreated. That's the beauty of this universe. The villains have left big boots to fill and I hope I can do a job that keeps the legacy going."

Nikitin also shared the excitement on Instagram and capioned it: "Sometimes, words can't express the emotions. Just grateful, excited and super charged. Honored to be associated with this one. @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @akshaykumar @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez #capeofgoodfilms [sic]"

The film's team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Akshay's introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see Neena Gupta essay Akshay's mother.

Rohit Shetty has often been criticised for etching female characters that have precious little to do in his films. In an exclusive mid-day interview, when asked if Katrina Kaif will enjoy a meatier role in Sooryavanshi, and he retorts, "Why don't people discuss Chennai Express [2013] or Dilwale [2015] when they are debating about the female characters in my films? I have my hero to do all the action, so I can't be making the actresses fight. When I make a lady cop film, they will fight villains. We are developing a film along those lines."

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Film, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty: Making Golmaal feels like a responsibility

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates