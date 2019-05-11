Rohit Shetty: Making Golmaal feels like a responsibility

bollywood

In 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of the head of an anti-terrorism squad along with Katrina Kaif

Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has said that making "Golmaal" feels like a responsibility as it has been appreciated by the audience over the years.

He was interacting with the media at the launch of upcoming children's show "Golmaal Junior", based on Shetty's Hindi comedy film series of the same name here on Friday.

Talking about "Golmaal Junior", Rohit said: "'Golmaal' is basically kid's brand. I am saying this because when adults come to see 'Golmaal' they become kids. For me, Ajay (Devgn), Arshad (Warsi), Kunal (Kemmu) and Shreyas (Talpade), it has been like a childhood memory. It's been 14 years since the time we started shooting since year 2005.

"I feel the 'Golmaal' series is hugely appreciated among kids so we thought that we should take it to an another level. Then, we got an idea that we should make it in animated format so that, kids can watch it on daily basis. Audience can see next franchise of 'Golmaal' in every two or three years but they can also see animated version of it on television on daily basis."

Rohit added: "The 'Golmaal' series is very close to my heart. When we started shooting it in 2005, it was a normal comedy film and we never thought it will become such huge household brand. Now, making 'Golmaal' feels like a responsibility and the last franchise 'Golmaal Again' was hugely appreciated by audience and especially kids so, it feels really nice when you film does well."

Talking about his next cop film "Sooryavanshi' which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Rohit said: "There is still a lot more time for us to finish shooting of 'Sooryawanshi'. We have just completed four days of shooting of it..."

In 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay will be playing the role of the head of an anti-terrorism squad along with Katrina.

Another actress to join the cast of Sooryavanshi is Neena Gupta, who will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother. The veteran actress told Mumbai Mirror, "This is an interesting role because it isn't the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore."

It is being produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. "Sooryavanshi" is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

