Nikki Bella and partner Chigvintsev want son Matteo's first words to be 'I love you'

Former American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella and her dancer fiance, Artem Chigvintsev recently revealed what they want their baby boy's first words to be. The couple, who welcomed son Matteo last July, said they want him to say 'I love you' rather than mum or dad when he starts talking.

"We decided not to teach him mom and dad as the first word because we're so competitive with each other," Chigvintsev told US Weekly.

"Nicole said, 'Why don't we teach him to say 'I love you.' He is obviously not saying it in words, but he is [doing], like, the intonation of him saying that…It's the most adorable thing ever."

The American reality show, Dancing with the Stars participant said their baby has started teething.

"He is teething right now, which is tough because he's waking up obviously uncomfortable…Every time I look at him, every time she posts a picture of him, I'm like, 'I can't believe this is still my baby.' It's just ridiculous," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news