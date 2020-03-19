Nirbhaya convict's wife faints outside court, says she wants to kill self

Barely 15 hours ahead of the hanging in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, high voltage drama ensued outside the Patiala House Court here, as wife of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, fainted and later threatened to kill herself.

Wife of one of the death-row convicts, #AkshaySingh, broke down in the courtroom as the judge dismissed an application seeking a stay on execution.



"How will I live now? Please hang me too," Akshay's wife told the court after the pronouncement of order. #NirbhayaCase pic.twitter.com/s5fC5XrPYw — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 19, 2020

After gaining consciousness, she started beating herself with a slipper and said, "I don't want to live. I will kill myself." Her child was sitting beside her as the drama unfolded.

Akshay's wife has filed for a divorce in a local court in Bihar's Aurangabad from her husband who, along with three others, is slated to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 a.m.

In the divorce plea, she asserted that she does not want to live the life of a widow as her husband is set to be hanged. "My husband is innocent. I want to be legally divorced before he is hanged."

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged by the noose for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012. She was later dubbed "Nirbhaya" meaning the feraless as she battled for many days and even gave her statement despite thebrutality of her injuries.

