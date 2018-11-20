Nirmala Sitharaman: Saddened at deaths caused by explosion near ordnance depot in Maharashtra

Nov 20, 2018, 22:06 IST | PTI

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured when an explosion took place near an ordnance depot in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday while ammunition was being unloaded

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said she was saddened by the accident at the ordnance depot in Maharashtra and mentioned that the authorities were coordinating the rescue and relief operations.

The blast took place between 7.10 am and 7.15 am at the explosive demolition ground near the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) at Pulgaon town, a Defence official said.

"Saddened by the accident at CAD at Pulgaon, Dist. Wardha, Maharashtra. Gen Manager, Ordnance Factory,Chanda & the dist.admin are coordinating rescue & relief ops. Grateful to Shri @SMungantiwar, Minister of Finance for his efforts. @DrSubhashMoS @drajaykumar_ias @DefenceMinIndia," the defence minister tweeted.

