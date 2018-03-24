Olive Ridley turtles adopt Versova beach as nursery for first time in 20 years

The Forest Department has confirmed the news, and mid-day also spoke to the local who claims to have first spotted the eggs



Ramjeet Yadav claims to have first spotted the hatchlings on Thursday

The rumours of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings at Versova beach had seemed like wild speculation - the protected species had not used the beach for nesting in over 20 years. But the Forest Department has confirmed the news, and mid-day also spoke to the local who claims to have first spotted the eggs.

Official speak

On Friday, around 2 am, this reporter received a WhatsApp message about turtle eggs being spotted at the beach. mid-day immediately visited the spot to verify the news, and found that the site had been cordoned off with fishing nets. Environmentalist and lawyer Afroz Shah, who led the Versova beach clean-up drive, said they were protecting the eggs and hatchlings from stray dogs.

"We spotted the eggshells and informed the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department about it. The need of the hour is to protect the area, because there are chances that there may be other nesting sites," Shah told this paper.

While the activist kept vigil overnight with other volunteers, in the morning, Range Forest Officer Prashant Deshmukh from the State Mangroves Cell visited the site near Sagar Kutir, Seven Bungalows. "We visited the spot in the morning and were able to find a total of around 100 egg shells and a few unhatched eggs," said Deshmukh.

Eyewitness account

In the afternoon, mid-day visited the spot again, and interacted with a local, Ramjeet Yadav, who claimed to have first spotted the hatchlings on Thursday. "My family has been cultivating vegetables along the beach for more than 30 years. We have seen dead turtles washing ashore, but what I saw yesterday morning was something new."

Ramjeet said he saw the baby turtles emerge from a sandy pit around 7 am on Thursday. "I had just reached the spot where I grow vegetables, when I saw something coming out from a pit. At first, I was unaware exactly what it was, but later I realised that there were multiple hatchlings coming out," he added. Soon, a huge crowd gathered, and some people even took a few of the hatchlings away. Later, when marine enthusiasts and officials arrived, the people returned the hatchlings. They were then released into the water.

Activist sceptical

Stalin D, head of the NGO Vanashakti, has registered a complaint with the Mangroves Cell to warn that the eggs might not have been laid there, but may have been abandoned by poachers.

Also Read: Mumbai: Oliver Ridley Turtles Return To Versova Beach After 20 Years

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates