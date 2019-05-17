OMG! Amitabh Bachchan miffed with his Tamil film debut Uyarntha Manithan's makers

regional-cinema

Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for Tamilvaanan's directorial venture last month. The Hindi version has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Ramya Krishnan also stars in the film

Amitabh Bachchan

Little birdie chirped that Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to make his Tamil film debut with Uyarntha Manithan is miffed with the makers. Big B is said to have some creative differences with producer Suresh Kannaan.

Co-star SJ Suryah wrote on social media, "There is a small issue between the production company and Big B saab. I will sort it out and take it forward. After my film Monster's release (May 17), I will fly to Mumbai to sort out the issues... ignore negativity (sic)."

Big B began shooting for Tamilvaanan's directorial venture last month. The Hindi version has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Ramya Krishnan also stars in the film. The principal shooting of the project began in April. Suryah had revealed last year that Bachchan has set aside 35 days for this project.

Big B had even tweeted a still from the film:

T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. an artist of such immensity and incredible talent .. my respect and admiration ,ð£ i touch his feet ! pic.twitter.com/pTosCxAyha — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2019

However, with this tweet, netizens have already started speculating about the film's fate.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with his next movie Chehre, recently took to his blog to say that working on the film has changed his daily routine. "These delayed blogs come from a routine change... work on sets of 'Chehre'," he wrote on his blog. The 76-year-old thespian, who has been dealing with pain and illness, says the routine change has given him an opportunity to work on his health.

"Now through some determined bargaining of timings, gives an opportunity to get to work on the body and the pain, which I have to say has and is having an upward improvement graph," he added.

Amitabh, an avid social media user, wrote that his sleep timings too have been "forcefully regulated". "There is a routine change there as well so though many EF (extended family) may be finding this heartening, it has disturbed my regular and committed connect," he mentioned.

