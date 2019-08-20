Pakistan will approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

international

Imran Khan said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter before the ICJ

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue, few weeks after India scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to ARY News TV, Qureshi said that an in-principle decision has been taken to take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice, reports news agency PTI. Pakistan Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter before the ICJ.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have taken an uphill after the Indian government passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 which has stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Now, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are two new union territories with J&K having a legislature and while Ladakh will be without legislature.

The bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories has evoked strong reactions from Pakistan. While passing the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, India has told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

