Pankaj Tripathi heads to Scotland for a vacation with his family

Before he starts shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in London, Pankaj Tripathi has flown to Scotland with his family for a much-needed family vacation

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has been shooting relentlessly for the past few months with several back to back projects. Owing to his busy schedules and work commitments, Pankaj couldn't spend quality time with his family. So, Pankaj has flown to Scotland with his family for a much-needed family vacation before he starts shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in London. Pankaj planned this much-needed trip keeping in mind his shoot, which is due to begin early next month in London.

In the film '83, Pankaj plays the role of India's team manager PR Man Singh who played a very important role in shaping the Indian team that went on to win India's first Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Pankaj said, "It has been almost 2 years I haven't taken any leave from work for a longer period. My wife Mridula use to watch Outlanders and that is how she has seen Scotland and always wanted to visit Scotland in real life after having seen the series. Being in Mumbai or anywhere in India, I am always busy with some project or another. This was a much-needed vacation for all of us, even my daughter wanted to see Scotland since she is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. So unanimously it was decided to go to Scotland on vacation. This would be the first time my wife and daughter will be visiting Scotland and I'm looking forward to going there."

'83 is a film that revolves around India's 1983 World Cup victory, and the story will primarily focus on Kapil Dev's story. The film has an ensemble cast being led by Ranveer Singh. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. '83, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

