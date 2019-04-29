Perks of responsibility

food

Celebrate getting your finger inked on polling day with these cool F&B offers and discounts

Tipsy tables

Put an end to your dry day blues at a five-star hotel that is offering buy-one-get-one deals on select alcoholic beverages till midnight. Also enjoy a flat 50 per cent off for items on buffet and set menus.

On April 29 (Open 24 hours)

At Hotel Sahara Star, opposite Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East.

Call 39895000

Chicken feast

Get 17 per cent off on the entire menu including chicken bhangra cocktail, pok pok chicken wings, and a new fruit cocktail at this Italian and fast food joint. Don’t forget to try your hand at the toys and games while you wait for your food.

On April 29, 11 am to 1 am

At D:OH all Day Dining, Viviana Mall, Thane West.

Call 61701415

A shortcut to Asia

This restaurant serving Chinese and Thai cuisine in Goregaon isn’t new to offering discounts during elections. After a good response for this idea in 2014, the eatery is now offering a 20 per cent discount on food for one person per table.

On April 29, 12 pm to 12.45 am

At The Tatu’s Nook, near Prabodhan Stadium, Goregaon West.

Call 28750930

Some vitamin sea

Seafood lovers enjoy three times the usual perks of being responsible citizens at this restaurant that offers 15 per cent off for voters until May 1. The offer is valid at both their outlets.

On April 29 to May 1, 11 am to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 12 am

At Ferry Wharf, ONGC Colony, Bandra West; Evershine Nagar, Malad West.

Call 9920027272

Dine in numbers

The more, the merrier is the name of the game at this Asian restaurant known for its Chinese, Thai and Burmese fare. Get a discount of 20 to 25 per cent based on how many members on the table display their inked fingers.

On April 29 to May 1, 12 pm to 12 am

At Tao 9 - Asian Kitchen, shop number 4, Matru Chhaya, Link Road, Anand Nagar, Andheri West.

Call 49723921

A range of flavours

In the mood for some Continental, Italian or Mediterranean delights? Have a hearty, full meal for half the price at this restaurant in Borivali that is offering a flat 50 per cent off on all dishes and desserts.

On April 29 and 30, 12 pm to 1 am

At Bombay Eatery, 4th Floor, Thakkar Shopping Center, Borivali West.

Call 8928229314

