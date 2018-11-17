Pratyusha Bannerjee's ex boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh weds Saloni Sharma

television

It was a low-key affair with family and close friends in attendance

Rahul Raj Singh and Saloni Sharma

Late TV actor Pratyusha Bannerjee's ex-beau Rahul Raj Singh tied the knot with girlfriend Saloni Sharma on Wednesday. It was a low-key affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The actor shared his excitement on an Instagram account. He captioned: "Today on this auspicious day, we have got married to each other and promised a life of love, togetherness and lots of fun to each other! Please give us all your blessings and love as we begin this new chapter in our life!!! P.S.More pics coming up...Hubby&Wifey#Shaadi Time!# NovemberCouple#HitchedforLife!# [sic]"



Pratyusha Bannerjee

Rahul had grabbed headlines after the Balika Vadhu actor's death in 2016. It was alleged that he drove Pratyusha to end her life.

Also Read: Remembering Pratyusha Bannerjee, Kamya Punjabi Writes An Emotional Post

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates