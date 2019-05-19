Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their first anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were announced man and wife last year at the Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have completed one year of togetherness, one year of bliss!
The official Instagram handle of the royals congratulated them on their first anniversary with a small clip featuring pictures of the couple.
The clip showed a beautiful collection of monochrome images of the Royals on their wedding day which was accompanied by a heartfelt message which read, "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
It continued, "Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018."
The post mentioned the song that the couple opted for their recessional and said, "The selected song "This Little Light of Mine" was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day."
It concluded saying, "A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
The royal couple welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©ï¸SussexRoyal
The baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official Instagram account of the UK royals.
On another note, the British royal family gathered for its third Windsor Castle wedding in a year as Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II watching on. Windsor, 38, the daughter of the monarch's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael, married financier Thomas Kingston in Saint George's Chapel at the historic castle, west of London.
