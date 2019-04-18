Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have a child anytime soon?

hollywood

Nick Jonas on looking to expand his family and have kids

Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-husband are not looking to expand their family just yet. Nick was asked by Extra if he and PC were going to have a child anytime soon, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Nick gave a simple four-word answer saying: "We're taking our time."

In a recent interview, PC said when she started dating Nick, she never thought that she would go on to marry him. During an interview with Tina Brown at the Women in World Summit 2019, the 36-year-old actor talked on a wide-ranging topics, including her marriage to Nick, her rise in Hollywood and the #MeToo movement.

"I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it (would) turned out to be, and that's maybe that's my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much," Priyanka said.

"I call him Old Man Jonas. That's my name for him, 'OMJ'. He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me," she added.

The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

