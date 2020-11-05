Pune Crime: 37-year-old neighbour arrested for abusing 9-year-old girl

The Pune police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Arun Sahare, was beaten by locals and handed over to the cops. He was later arrested after the minor's mother lodged a complaint.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the minor girl remained silent for two days after the alleged incident took place on October 29. When the victim refused to get out of the house citing fear, her mother asked if anything was troubling her. The minor told her mother that the "neighbour uncle" had "forcibly taken her to his house" and "misbehaved with her".

After listening to her daughter's ordeal, the complainant took her husband in confidence and approached the accused. Police officials said that the accused knows the complainant as they have been neighbours for a year. The accused allegedly called the minor girl home at 5.30 pm when she was playing with her friends.

When she did not respond to his casual questions, he forcibly took her to his house, a police officer said. The accused also slapped the girl when she resisted. However, by this time, the accused's wife knocked on the door, leaving him anxious. He asked the minor to wear her clothes immediately and leave the house. He warned her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, states the FIR.

After the victim took her parents into confidence, they approached Sahare to confront him. Locals, who had gathered during the confrontation, thrashed the accused and called the cops. The Dehu Road police immediately arrested him.

Senior police inspector Kishor Mhasawade of Dehu Road police station (temporary charge) said, "The accused has been arrested and booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We are investigating the case."

