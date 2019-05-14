Pune Crime: Mother kills 19-year-old daughter after constant bickering
The victim eloped with a man belonging to another caste last year and later married him against the wishes of her parents, who were from a poor financial background, he said
The 19-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by her own mother in Pune district on Tuesday after being frustrated over constant fights and arguments due to domestic issues said Police.
The accused mother identified as Sanjeevani Bobhate, 34, bludgeoned her daughter Rutuja to death with a heavy stone in the morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Narayan Shirgavkar. The alleged incident occurred in Pragatinagar area of Baramati city.
According to the police, the victim had eloped with a man belonging to another caste last year and later married him against the wishes of her parents, who were from a poor financial background.
"But within a couple of months, due to constant disputes with her husband, she returned to her parents' home," he said.
However, the victim's parents made efforts towards reconciliation but her husband was not ready to take her back, he said.
"In the meantime, the victim registered a rape case against her husband following which he was arrested. But, later she again started asking her mother to intervene so that she may be able to go back to live with her husband," he said.
The parents approached their son-in-law again and requested him to take back their daughter and also assured to withdraw the case against him, but he turned down their plea, Shirgavkar said.
For the last few days, the victim was nagging her mother over the issue and picked up arguments with her. She blamed her parents for not making efforts to unite her with her husband, he said.
"The two women again had a heated argument over some domestic issue today and out of frustration, Bobhate allegedly
hit her daughter's head with a heavy stone, killing her on the spot," the official said.
The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.
(With inputs from PTI)
