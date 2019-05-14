Pune: Man held with gold concealed in rectum
The recovered gold has been sealed by the customs department
The customs department on Monday seized 511.31 grams of gold from a passenger at Pune International Airport.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold concealed in his rectum.
As per customs official, the gold was concealed in the rectum of the passenger.
The recovered gold has been sealed by the customs department.
Here are some other crime stories of the day:
UP: Head police constable shoots self with service revolver in Moradabad
A police Head Constable on Monday allegedly shot himself using his service revolver while on duty.
However, his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.
Superintendent of Police, Moradabad City Ankit Mittal said, "Head Constable Sanjiv was on duty while he shot himself using service revolver. He was admitted to the hospital later. We could not get to talk to him. The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet ascertained."
The police have started the investigation in this regard.
Delhi: Man stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks on daughter
According to the police, a man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their indecent remarks and gestures directed towards his daughter.
The incident took place on Sunday night in Moti Nagar area of Delhi. Victim's son was also attacked and is undergoing medical treatment.
Tapesh Tyagi, brother of deceased, Dhruv Raj Tyagi told news agency ANI, "My brother and his daughter were returning from the hospital. The lane was almost blocked by 4-5 men. When he honked at them they made lewd remarks and tried to molest her. After dropping her when he went back to them, they attacked him. Their families helped them in the attack. They also attacked my brother's son. Attackers have also a criminal record."
The police said that all four accused in the incident have been arrested.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes critical patient's HIV+ sister on Sion Hospital roof
- Rising carrom star Janhavi More run over by speeding truck in Dombivli
- BMC to put Marine Drive under the radar
- Mumbai: Cops fight accuseds' lies with biometric system
- New BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi tackles rain, road and revenue on Day 1
- Sit on a machaan and spot animals all night at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
- PM's proposer spells out her dreams for Varanasi
- Mumbai: Turf Club calls for meeting on consent terms for Gallops
- Elections 2019: Milind Deora's Jain comment 'violative', says EC
- Mumbai: Government officer jumps from 30th floor of World Trade Centre
- Mumbai Crime: Cops crack down on online escort services, arrest two
- It's final, Jaslok Trust will continue to run hospital, says CEO
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Mumbai youth arrested for performing stunts on local train