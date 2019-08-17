Pune: Woman hands over child to orphanage, demands custody not be given to biological father

national

All marriages are not a bed of roses. A betrayed in relationship woman approached Pune orphanage to give the custody of her three days old child to them for adoption and demanded that the child must not be given to his biological father. The matter came up before the Child Welfare Committee who tried to counsel, mediate and settle the issue but the mother denied despite various efforts but the child's father accepted the custody of the child and took the child to Faridabad.

This is a real story of 25-year-old Sita and Ram (name changed in order to protect the identity of the child). Sita is a resident of Pune while her husband, Ram hails from Faridabad in Haryana. Both met each other while working at a Mumbai-based IT multinational company and duo were in a relationship for three years. Before they got married, the couple realised that Sita was pregnant and was three months pregnant when they got married and settled in Mumbai.

Post marriage Sita realised that she is victimised, tortured and harassed by her husband and in-laws due to cultural and other differences. When she was eight months pregnant, she moved to Pune and filed a first information report (FIR) against her husband, his parents, his sisters and his five family members. Later on August 1, she delivered a son.

On August 3, she approached Pune based reputed orphanage giving a surrender deed of her child claiming that she is not capable of the child caretaking as she is in deep shock. She demanded that the child's custody must not be given to her husband. But in the meantime, Ram came to know about the step and hence he demanded the child's custody on the ground that he is capable of taking care of the child as well as he is his biological father.

The case was given to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) (number one) president Dr Mahadevi Jadhavar-Tambade, members Savita Fatale, Beena Hirekar and Adv Mamta Nandanwar to counsel the couple, mediate and order the child custody.

The CWC took around seven sittings for several hours for the couple to accept each other and the child. Ram from the first days was demanding the child's custody and his wife for the child but she was firm on the surrender deed made by her. Sita had also filed an additional case against Ram demanding Rs 30 lakh compensation including her hospital bills and other expenses, the case for which is pending in the court."

The CWC on Friday passed the order, "Considering the child's future and his needs to take care of the child, the father is ready for the child's custody and he is also capable of taking care. The custody of the child must be given to his own biological father as he has equal rights."

After the formalities on Friday, the child flew to Faridabad to his father native place.

