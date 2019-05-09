Pyar Ke Papad actor Pratish Vora's two-year-old daughter killed in a freak accident
Pyaar Ke Papad actor Pratish Vora, who plays the character of Nandu Gupta in the show lost his two-year-old daughter in an unfortunate incident
Pratish Vora, who plays the character of Nandu in the on-going Star Bharat show Pyaar Ke Papad, lost his two-year-old daughter in a freak accident. According to the sources, the child was playing with a toy when a piece detached and she accidentally swallowed it
The piece got lodged in her throat, blocking her airway, which resulted in the untimely demise of the little one. In a statement to Tellychakkar, Vora said, "It happened last night when she gulped a piece of the toy that she was playing with. Please send in your prayers for her."
A source from the set informs, "This happened last night, I got a call and was informed about the demise of the Pratish Vora’s daughter. She had apparently swallowed a plastic piece which got stuck in her throat. The couple has already taken a flight to Rajkot early in the morning with the body of their daughter, to perform the last rites. It was an unfortunate episode."
