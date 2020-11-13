Rahul Vaidya's mother reacts to him proposing to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14

Things have spiced up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Recently, we saw Rahul Vaidya getting down on one knee and proposing to girlfriend TV actress Disha Parmar. The other housemates were seen cheering him on while he asked Disha to marry him. Rahul Vaidya could also be seen wearing a t-shirt that said 'Marry me?' on the back.

Now, Rahul's mother has reacted to her son's relationship and proposal. Rahul's mother, Geeta Vaidya, is overjoyed by the news of her son proposing to his girlfriend. Speaking to The Times of India, Geeta Vaidya said, "I am happy for him. His sudden proposal made me surprised as well but I am glad Disha is the one. She is an extremely sweet girl and I am fond of her. The rest I can't comment on or rather he can comment on only when he comes and we will sit and talk as family."

Meanwhile, we also got to know about Disha's reaction to the marriage proposal. We got our hands on the video shared by Rahul's fan club catching her reaction. Parmar, who turned 26 on November 11, celebrated her birthday with friends. In the video, we can see her friends trying to pull her leg. Disha could not control her happiness and while she was trying to hide her excitement she was failing at it miserably.

Rahul and Disha Parmar have been close friends for a couple of years now. Disha is an actress who is best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Rahul Vaidya, who became a household name after becoming one of the runner-ups in Indian Idol 1 is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. He is pitted against Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit, and Naina Singh to win the coveted title.

