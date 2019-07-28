Rain time means toddy time

food

The beverage head of a Bandra cafe shares tips on making the good ol' hot toddy at home

It takes a lot of optimism to not give in to the gloomy weather brought in by these unforgiving rains. Keeping this mind, a ton of restaurants curate and offer menus with dishes and drinks created to suit the weather. And the slight nip in the air is perhaps best enjoyed with a soothing hot drink and a splash of booze to up the ante.

"As the weather changes, taste and preferences change, too. During summer, the choices lean towards fruity fusions and citrusy beverages, whereas during the winter and in the monsoons, warmer drinks like, coffee cocktails and rum-based concoctions, are preferred. Our regulars are more constricted with their food, but the willingness to experiment with drinks is there," says Mehebub, beverage head at Salt Water Cafe, where a special monsoon cocktail menu - an annual affair - is on offer.

Of the hot cocktails on offer, the humble rum toddy is popular among most. Mehebub shares a step-by-step recipe, along with tips, so that you can enjoy this delicious drink in the comfort of your home:

1. Ensure that all the ingredients are at hand before you start making the drink. For a simple toddy, you will need 60 ml of brandy or rum, 30 ml honey, four cloves, a cinnamon stick, basil leaves, 5 gm ginger, 150 ml hot water and a slice of orange.

2. Take a durable glass that will not crack when exposed to heat, rinse it with hot water, dry it and set it aside.

3. Pour the alcohol into the glass, followed by the spices and the hot water.

4. Add the honey and stir the drink.

5. Finish off with a squeeze of lime and garnish with an orange peel.

Note: You can experiment with other spices, too, like bay leaf and mint

KEEP IT HOT

How to make a hot cocktail at home:



1. Opt for spirits like gin, brandy, and rum that are intrinsically warm.

2. Experiment with readily available spices at home, such as cloves, cinnamon, cardamom or fruits like apples and oranges that naturally pair well with hot beverages.

3. Hot cocktails provide a great opportunity to play with fat washing.

4. Pick alcohol of your choice, like dark rum, and a fat, such as coconut oil. Mix both in an airtight jar and leave it overnight. Add the rest of the ingredients of the cocktail the next day and transform your regular rum toddy to a coconut-flavoured and crafty tipple.

5. Use sturdy glasses instead of delicate wares that are likely to crack under heat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates