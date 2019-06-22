Rajasthan: Minor chokes himself as part of TikTok challenge in Kota

national

The family of the victim said that when they found the boy, he was sporting sindoor (vermillion), 'mangalsutra' (a sacred thread worn by Hindu married women) and bangles

Representational image

The police on Friday said that a 12-year-old boy choked himself to death accidentally, allegedly while attempting to shoot and upload his video on mobile app Tik Tok.

"Initial probe suggests that boy might have killed himself accidentally while trying to make a video for Tik Tok," police said.

The family of the victim said that when they found the boy, he was sporting sindoor (vermillion), 'mangalsutra' (a sacred thread worn by Hindu married women) and bangles. As a part of the TikTok challenge, he had hanged himself from a noose in his bathroom.

Kota:12-yr-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly in attempt to shoot&upload his video on video-sharing mobile app Tik Tok.Police say.'Initial probe suggests that boy might have killed himself accidentally while trying to make video for Tik Tok.'(21/06) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/suTy27XQ4z — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

The father of the boy said, "If it was not for TikTok then my child would have been alive." The boy was declared dead upon being brought to the hospital. His body has been shifted in a government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

