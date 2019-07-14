Search

Rajkummar Rao: Janhvi Kapoor a sincere and hardworking actor

Published: Jul 14, 2019, 19:21 IST | PTI

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hardwork of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in Rooh-Afza

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hardwork of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in Rooh-Afza. Shooting on the horror comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule. The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

Also starring Varun Sharma of "Fukrey" fame, "Rooh-Afza" is scheduled to be released in March 2020.

