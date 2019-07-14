Rajkummar Rao: Janhvi Kapoor a sincere and hardworking actor

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hardwork of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in Rooh-Afza. Shooting on the horror comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule. The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

Also starring Varun Sharma of "Fukrey" fame, "Rooh-Afza" is scheduled to be released in March 2020.

