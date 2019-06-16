Rajpal Yadav to spend Father's Day with daughters Jyoti, Rehanshi and Harshita
Rajpal Yadav believes that as a father, it is very important to maintain a balance between work and giving time to people that matter the most
Judwaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav spoke about his plan on Father's Day. On celebrating Father's Day, he said, "I am going to celebrate Father's Day by going out with my kids and spending time with them. But all 365 days in a year feels like Father's Day to me as my 3 daughters Jyoti, Harshita and Rehanshi make me feel special in my life each and every day. So the same joy we share every day not particularly on Father's Day."
The actor believes that as a father, it is very important to maintain a balance between work and giving time to people that matter the most. Yadav further added, "Giving time to kids is required for inner strength and you need to be very systematic. As a father, it is very important to spend quality time with children as you get strength from them as well as you impart strength to them and you share joy. I hope each and every child gets that warmth of a father and feel his shade of comfort. As the Prime minister manages the whole country, the same way a father always manages to brings out the best to make his family happy. Every father should raise their kid in such a way that they contribute towards the betterment of society. This is the only gift a father wants. I wish each and every father who works hard for their family a happy Father's Day!"
Rajpal Yadav with elder daughter Jyoti
Rajpal Yadav has shared screen space with actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Varun Dhawan. Rajpal has worked in independent and small budget films for many years while balancing roles in commercial potboilers.
On the work front, he will next be seen in Time To Dance starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif. "That apart, I am also wrapping up Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan. I am also in talks to work with David Dhawan and Priyadarshan," Rajpal told IANS.
