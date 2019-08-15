Raksha Bandhan 2019: Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback image with Ibrahim Ali Khan

bollywood

On the happy occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan shared a cute throwback picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pic: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan in the sweetest way possible. The Simmba actress took to Instagram to share a picture that will make your day for sure. She shared a cute throwback picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

The brother-sister duo has an age difference of around 5 years. In the throwback picture, one sees a four or five-year-old Sara with her baby brother Ibrahim. And it's beyond cuteness!

Although Sara and Ibrahim stay with their mother Amrita Singh (Saif's former wife) they share a healthy and lovely relationship with father, Saif, who is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and who has a son Taimur Ali Khan.

Recently, Sara shared a picture with her brother from her London vacation. She wrote, "I smile because you're my brother ...I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it [sic]"

On the occasion of World Sibling Day, Sara shared an extremely adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom she loves to annoy, like any other sister. The actress captioned: "Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother #brotherandsister #bestbro #rock #alwaysandforever [sic]"

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan, and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, both of which are slated to be released next year.

Sara is also currently in news due to reports of her dating Kartik Aaryan. A few days ago, Sara travelled to Lucknow to meet Aaryan and a video from there also made its way to social media. In the video, Kartik was seen getting protective of Sara and how he kept her from getting mobbed by fans present there.

Kartik also accompanied her to the India Couture Week in New Delhi, where Sara walked the ramp. Kartik, who was sitting in the first row was seen cheering for Sara. The duo was joined by Ibrahim Khan.

