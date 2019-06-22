Ram Nath Kovind sends best wishes to ISRO chief for space mission 'Chandrayaan-2'
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his best wishes for space mission 'Chandrayaan-2' which is scheduled to be launched next month.
The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Space Commission, Dr K Sivan, had called on the President on Friday and briefed him about the new space mission.
"Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Space Commission, called on President Kovind and briefed him about space mission 'Chandrayaan-2', scheduled to be launched next month. The President wished him all success for the mission," read a tweet posted on the official Twitter account of the President.
Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Space Commission, called on President Kovind and briefed him about space mission ’Chandrayaan-2’, scheduled to be launched next month. The President wished him all success for the mission. pic.twitter.com/vMawHXyqxX— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2019
Sivan on June 23 had said that India is planning to set up its own space station.
The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot.
Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, together referred to as "composite body".
The total mass of Chandrayaan-2 system is 3.8 tonne; out of which, nearly 1.3 tonne is the propeller.
Currently, there is only one fully functioning space station in the Earth's orbit which is the International Space Station.
