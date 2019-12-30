Ranbir Kapoor meets Alia Bhatt at her Juhu residence with mother Neetu

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who is the latest B-town couple, are painting the town red with their love. From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other families, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem inseparable.

Recently, Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor visited Alia Bhatt's Juhu home. Though Ranbir is occasionally spotted there, it was the first time that Neetu was seen at Alia's home. Enough reason for the industry's rumour mills to work overtime.

Recently, the alleged couple was snapped together at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash. The duo willingly posed together and gave the shutterbugs some candid pictures. For the occasion, Alia had donned a cute navy blue dress, while Ranbir opted for a more casual look - grey t-shirt and denim.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Image courtesy: Yogen Shah

The duo are now regularly spotted hanging out together. From meeting each other on the sets to dropping at each other households for a candid visit, the PDA between the duo is impossible to miss our lenses.

Last month, Alia and Ranbir were seen vacationing in London. The actress had gone to meet her sister Shaheen in England and the Rockstar actor accompanied her on this trip. Pictures from the trip had went viral on social media.

While the duo hasn't made their relationship public, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple wants to take the next step in their life. There were also reports earlier that Ranbir Kapoor had officially met filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hand for marriage. According to reports, the cute couple might tie the knot in 2020.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in three films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gangubai Khathiawadi. The actor, in her first collaboration with the filmmaker, will play Gangubai Kothewali, a fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the 1960s. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud.

