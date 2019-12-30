Ranbir Kapoor meets Alia Bhatt at her Juhu residence with mother Neetu
Though Ranbir Kapoor is occasionally spotted there, it was the first time that Neetu Kapoor was seen at Alia Bhatt's home
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who is the latest B-town couple, are painting the town red with their love. From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other families, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem inseparable.
Recently, Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor visited Alia Bhatt's Juhu home. Though Ranbir is occasionally spotted there, it was the first time that Neetu was seen at Alia's home. Enough reason for the industry's rumour mills to work overtime.
Recently, the alleged couple was snapped together at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash. The duo willingly posed together and gave the shutterbugs some candid pictures. For the occasion, Alia had donned a cute navy blue dress, while Ranbir opted for a more casual look - grey t-shirt and denim.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
The duo are now regularly spotted hanging out together. From meeting each other on the sets to dropping at each other households for a candid visit, the PDA between the duo is impossible to miss our lenses.
Last month, Alia and Ranbir were seen vacationing in London. The actress had gone to meet her sister Shaheen in England and the Rockstar actor accompanied her on this trip. Pictures from the trip had went viral on social media.
While the duo hasn't made their relationship public, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple wants to take the next step in their life. There were also reports earlier that Ranbir Kapoor had officially met filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hand for marriage. According to reports, the cute couple might tie the knot in 2020.
On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in three films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gangubai Khathiawadi. The actor, in her first collaboration with the filmmaker, will play Gangubai Kothewali, a fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the 1960s. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the entire Kapoor clan was snapped at Kunal Kapoor's Christmas Bash hosted at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
In picture: Saif Ali Khan opted for a checkered shirt, paired with navy blue trousers. Taimur Ali Khan looked as cute as a button in a crip white shirt and baby denim pants during the outing.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a polka dot jumpsuit at the bash. For the unversed, late actor Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal started the tradition of Christmas brunch and it is still followed by son Kunal Kapoor.
-
Like every year, the entire family has gettogether. This time, as Karisma Kapoor's social media post suggests, it was a reunion of four generations this Christmas.
In picture: Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped at the family celebration.
-
Alia Bhatt, who is said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, was also a part of this traditional Christmas lunch hosted at Kunal Kapoor's residence. She opted for an asymmetrically patterned outfit for the bash.
-
Speaking of the duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama, Brahmastra. The film is a trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles among others.
-
Karisma Kapoor, who is active on social media, posted a family picture and captioned it, "Merry Christmas from Us ! #familytime #christmaslunch #familytraditions [sic]"
-
Karisma Kapoor was snapped wearing a floral outfit at the Christmas celebration. Her kids - Kiaan and Samaira also followed the dress code red at the bash.
-
Randhir Kapoor looked no less than a Santa Claus as he attended Kunal Kapoor's traditional Christmas party. The actor also waved at the shutterbugs when snapped arriving for the party.
-
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also elated to join in the traditional ceremony. Neetu stunned in a white shirt with a bowtie, paired with basic denim, Rishi opted for a casual outfit.
-
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, the new lovebirds, who just officiated their relationship with an engagement ceremony, were also present at the traditional Christmas celebration.
-
Neila Devi, late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife was also present at the traditional Christmas party.
-
Babita posed for the shutterbugs as she attended the Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Kunal Kapoor hosted a Christmas party for his near and dear ones, and the entire four generations of Kapoor family attended the bash. Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Rima Jain and Babita were snapped by the paparazzi at the celebration. We have pictures
