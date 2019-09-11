RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 Declared: Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Thursday, the Rajasthan Board declared the RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 for the Secondary Class students. The Compartmental Exams were held in the month of July/August 2019 and its results were declared today. Candidates who appeared for the RBSE 10th Supplementary Exam can visit the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in in order to check their results.

Students who appeared for the RBSE Compartmental Exams can visit the official website of Rajasthan Education Board and check the results by entering the registration number and other basic details on the link of the results. The RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 will include the number of marks obtained by the candidate and qualifying status of the student for the RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019.

Steps to check the RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019:

Students and candidates who want to check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 Supplementary Examinations 2019 Results must follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the tab 'Class 10 supplementary result link'

Enter the registration number and other basic details

Your RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download a pdf copy of your result for future reference

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Supplementary Examinations 2019 must make a note to verify all the information provided on the result sheet of class 10 supplementary examination.

