Recipe: Matki Usal Tikki with green tomato chutney

This recipe can also be served for breakfast or as a snack which can be easily extended for lunch and dinner too

Matki is one of the nutritious and easily available grains. there are various ways in which one can incorporate in your diet. Matki Usal Tikkiis one spicy and lip-smacking dish can prepare in advance and when require just assemble and serve. This recipe can also be served for breakfast or as a snack which can be easily extended for lunch and dinner too. The dish is suitable for outdoor and indoor events and it is liked by all age groups.

Recipe by Chef Rajib Majumder, Taste of Punjab

Ingredients

1 Matki Usal Tikki

2 Bhune Hara Tamatar Chutney

1 tbsp Snout Chutney

1 tbsp Kheera aur Dahi Ke Raita

5-6 Roti Stripes Fried

Ingredients for Kheera Dahi Ke Raita

2 Cup Yoghurt Thick and Whisked

1 No Small Cucumber Chopped

Salt to Taste

½ Tea Spoon Roasted Cumin Powder

2 Table Spoon Oil

Preparation of Kheera Dahi Ke Raita

Add All Ingredients in A Bowl and Mix Well and Keep in A Cool Place

Ingredients for Bhune Hara Tamatar Chutney

One Tomato

2 Green Chilies Chopped

2 Tea Spoon Chopped Coriander

10 No Fresh Mint Leave

1 Tbsp Ginger Chopped

4 Cloves of Garlic Chopped

Salt as Per Taste

Preparation of Bhune Hara Tamatar Chutney

Roast the Tomato on Flame, Peel, Chop and Keep Aside

Heat Oil Sauté Ginger Garlic, Chili Coriander and Mint, Chill Quickly

Put Tomatoes, And Other Sauté Ingredients and Salt In A Mixer Jar And Grind Coarsely.

Check Seasoning, Chutney Is Ready.

Ingredients for Matki Usal Tikki

½ Cup Moth Beans (Matki) Will Give 2 Cups Sprouted Beans

1 Small Potatoes

2 ½ Cups Water

¼ Teaspoon Turmeric Powder

1 ½ Tablespoons Oil

½ Teaspoon Mustard Seeds

A Pinch Hing (Asafoetida)

5-6 Curry Leaves

1 Cup Onion Finely Chopped

2 Teaspoons Ginger (Freshly Grated)

2 Teaspoons Garlic (Chopped)

Salt to Taste

2 Teaspoons Red Chili Powder

2 Teaspoons Goda Masala

2 Teaspoons Lemon Juice

2 Teaspoons Chopped Coriander

Preparation of Matki Usal Tikki

Wash the Moth Beans and Soak for 8 Hours.

Drain the Water and Take Beans in The Damp Cloth. Tie Up the Cloth and Put In the Bowl.

Keep It in The Warm and Dark Place for One Day. Within One Day It Will Get Sprouted Well.

Wash the Sprouted Beans and Blanched with A Pinch of Turmeric, Drain and Keep Aside.

Boiled Whole Potato, Peel and Grate, Keep Aside

Heat the Oil add Mustard Seeds When Pop Add Curry Leaves and Hing, Sauté for A While

Add Onions and Sprinkle Some Salt. Cook It till Light Brown and Soft.

Add Ginger Garlic Paste Cook for A Minute.

Add Red Chili Powder and Goda Masala. Cook for A Minute.

Add, Moth Beans and Grated Potato. Mix Well and Let It Simmer For 4-5 Minutes.

Squeeze Some Lemon Juice. And Keep Aside to Cool

Add Chopped Coriander and Corn Starch and Mix Thoroughly Check Seasoning

Divide the Mixture in Small Shape Patty

Gently Shallow Fry and Till the Tikki Golden Brown and Evenly Crispy on Both Side

Platting

Place the Tikki on a plate, apply green tomato chutney on it

Add a dollop of yoghurt dressing and Snout Chutney

Sprinkle some roti crisp and serve immediately

Nutrition

Calories: 183kcal, Carbohydrates: 26.7g, Protein: 7.2g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat:0.9g Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 322mg, Potassium: 581mg, Fiber: 3.3g, Sugar:1.9g

