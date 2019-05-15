Richa Chadha gives a tongue-in-cheek response to report of her 'clashing' with Sonakshi's film

bollywood

Richa Chadha and Sonakshi Sinha

Recently, a few reports were doing the rounds regarding Richa Chadha's next film titled Section 375 when it was confirmed to release on August 2. Soon after reports of Sonakshi Sinha's untitled film in which rapper Badshah is set to make his acting debut to be releasing on the same date starting circulating. This led to some people talking about a possible clash and even indicating to wait and watch who would move first.

In response to those reports, Richa Chadha in her true humorous self, took to Twitter to tell Sonakshi Sinha a very important thing. Her tongue-in-cheek and funny response was to Sonakshi saying that she was happy to be clashing with her film and was looking forward to it. She even pointed out that she was glad that it is high time leading ladies too "clashed" at the box office.

Critically-acclaimed actor Richa Chadha believes there is always a room for good artistes. The actor, who started her Bollywood career in 2008 with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, impressed both the audience as well as the critics with her performance in the Gangs of Wasseypur series.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are said to be dating each other, often discuss their fitness regime and she had been raving about Ali's current fitness progress under Mustafa Ahmed's workout regime. Richa, who is a fitness freak herself, and keeps herself busy by daily gyming dedicatedly is now going to be trained by Mustafa.

Currently, Richa is undergoing kabaddi training for her upcoming sports film Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Her training under the fitness expert will be an added advantage for her kabaddi training. Mustafa is going to be a common connection between Richa and Ali when it comes to fitness.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "Mustafa is a fitness genius, and I don't say this because I'm training with him. He really is. I first saw him with Ali and how they were training together and how intricate and personal the process was. Which is exactly what fitness is for me, it's personal, it can't be copy paste."

