This is how Ali Fazal's fitness journey inspired Richa Chadha to get fit

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal often discuss their fitness regime and she had been raving about Ali's current fitness progress under Mustafa Ahmed's workout regime

Ali Fazal has recently started working out with a dedicated fitness trainer who is training the actor to achieve his goal for his next project. Mustafa Ahmed is a renowned fitness trainer who has been a personal trainer to the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.

He has been training Ali since the past few months for season 2 of his popular digital series, Mirzapur. Now, it's been learnt that Ali's beau Richa Chadha will also start training under Mustafa's guidance.

Richa and Ali often discuss their fitness regime and she had been raving about Ali's current fitness progress under Mustafa's workout regime. Richa, who is a fitness freak herself, and keeps herself busy by daily gyming dedicatedly is now going to be trained by Mustafa.

Currently, Richa is undergoing kabaddi training for her upcoming sports film Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Her training under the fitness expert will be an added advantage for her kabaddi training. Mustafa is going to be a common connection between Richa and Ali when it comes to fitness.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "Mustafa is a fitness genius, and I don't say this because I'm training with him. He really is. I first saw him with Ali and how they were training together and how intricate and personal the process was. Which is exactly what fitness is for me, it's personal, it can't be copy paste. Mustafa does that so well because I saw such prominent results on Ali, I was instantly convinced. It's been an uphill task for me as I needed to work extra hard to get to this point, because of a previous injury. Now I am healed and raring to go."

As of now, Richa Chadha is doing the balancing act between her sportsperson part in Panga and lawyer role in Section 375. While the actor shoots for the Akshaye Khanna-starrer in the afternoons, her mornings are dedicated to kabaddi. Chadha has been picking up the sport under the tutelage of state-level kabaddi player Sayali Nagwekar. The actress told mid-day, "While the training for Panga tests my physical endurance, by noon, I'm on the set of Section 375 tapping into my emotional reservoir and delivering emotionally-charged dialogues."

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, has a new film, Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh besides the new season of Mirzapur.

