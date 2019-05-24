Richa Chadha goes off social media to get away from the toxicity of the medium

bollywood

Social media is now a platform where celebrities can interact with their fans directly and honestly. But it is also very time-consuming because it allows access to the actor's lives on a 24x7 basis.

Recently, actress Richa Chadha, who has been very vocal and active on social media, has taken time off from her social media in order to focus on a deadline. She posted a video on both her Instagram and Twitter handles to inform her followers that she will come back in a week or maybe longer. Many celebrities have been reluctant to use social media very actively, like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut among others.

Richa took to Instagram and wrote, "Yesterday, via an app, I saw that I spent aimless scrolling ate away at 5 hours from my day! So I have a deadline, long overdue. And I need to focus! So bye, c ya later (sic)"

Richa said in her video that social media is very toxic, especially around election time. Richa is one of the few celebs that have been outspoken on civic issues and at times it results in political trolling as well. Richa has maintained that she will not get into a public war of words with anyone, a position maintained by Alia Bhatt and several others too.

Recently, blogger Lilly Singh also took a break from social media for mental health reasons while internet comic Mallika Dua has permanently deactivated her Twitter account as well.

