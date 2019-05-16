Rock python with lethal maggot infestation rescued in Mumbai

national

An Indian rock python which was found in a critical state with maggot infestation has been cured after the rescue and is ready to be set free into the wild

Representational image

An adult Indian rock python which was found in a critical state with deep maggot infestation has now been completely cured and is ready to be released back in the wild. According to activist Sunish Subramanian, who is the founder of Plant and Animals Society (PAWSMumbai) and honorary wildlife warden stated, "It is a rare instance to find a snake species with maggot injuries. This particular three-and-half foot long Indian rock python had a very bad gash like injury in the mid-section which was also fully infested with maggots and flies hovering over it. It could have been fatal, had the python not been rescued by a citizen, Samim Khan, between Thane and Mulund region."

Also Read: Mumbai: 11-foot python appears hours before half marathon in BKC

The volunteers of PAWS Mumbai, Sandip Mhatralkar, Siddhesh Thavre, Abhijeet Sawant along with Amma Care Foundation (ACF), looked after the rock python for over two months, and were glad to witness that the reptile was recovering."All the maggots had to be carefully removed manually from the injured part, along with the dead skin. Maggoticide and other antiseptic medicines were also applied there. Oral fluid therapy was also given to the python with an internal gastric tube, till it started self-feeding as it recovered and became stronger,’’ stated veterinarian, Dr. Manish Pingle.

According to TOI, a few days ago, the snake rescuers noticed that the injured python also underwent moulting which is shedding off the old skin and acquiring a new one, which itself signifies that it had fully recovered and was ready to be released. "We informed the local forest officials about this python rescue case, and then safely released it in a forested region in Thane," added activist Sunish Subramanian.

Also Read: Rock python lands up in toilet in Bhandup, woman faints with shock

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.