RTI activist Vinayak Shirsat murdered, body found in forest near Pune

Activist's family confirms that he had received death threats earlier at a press conference in Pune. The body was found in decomposed state and identity was ascertained based on the clothes and other accessories

Vinayak Shirsat

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Right to Information (RTI) activist Vinayak Sudhakar Shirsat was murdered and his body dumped in an isolated dense forest near Tamhini ghat. Vinayak Sudhakar Shirsat was a resident of Katraj in Pune. He was also the vice president of Republican Party of India (RPI).

He was reported missing from his house and according to his family members, he had received death threats earlier at a press conference in Pune. Vinayak was seeking information about unauthorised and illegal construction taking place in Pune and in fringe areas.

Vinayak's brother Kishor had registered a case of kidnapping after his brother had gone missing. His last location on his smartphone was traced near Mutha area of Pune.

According to police, the body was discovered in Tamhini ghat. The body was found in a decomposed state and based on the clothes and other accessories, his identity was revealed.

Cops from Paud police station which falls under the Pune rural jurisdiction claimed the body and sent it to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem. The body was later handed over to the family. The police have registered a murder case against unknown persons and investigations are underway.

