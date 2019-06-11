Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor stuns Varun Dhawan and Remo D'souza in this poster

bollywood

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty

Shraddha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is creating a huge buzz for her fitness regimes and has taken her industry peers Varun Dhawan and Remo D'souza aback with her bold stare in the new poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie, Saaho. The actress also shared the movie's poster on her Instagram handle captioned as, "The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO#15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign [sic]" Shraddha can be seen holding a gun and slaying with the bold stare which has definitely ensured that the actress stood true to the words, 'If looks could kill."

Shraddha's Street Dancer director, Remo D'souza was left awestruck and appreciated the actress who has delivered Bollywood hits with the comment, "Wow". The actress was also backed by appreciation from her Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan, who took the movie poster to his Instastory and appreciated the actress with kind words like, "Looking great @shraddhakapoor".

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture with director Sujeeth

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates