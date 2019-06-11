Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor stuns Varun Dhawan and Remo D'souza in this poster
Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty
Shraddha Kapoor is creating a huge buzz for her fitness regimes and has taken her industry peers Varun Dhawan and Remo D'souza aback with her bold stare in the new poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie, Saaho. The actress also shared the movie's poster on her Instagram handle captioned as, "The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO#15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign [sic]" Shraddha can be seen holding a gun and slaying with the bold stare which has definitely ensured that the actress stood true to the words, 'If looks could kill."
View this post on Instagram
The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign â¤ï¸ð¤
Shraddha's Street Dancer director, Remo D'souza was left awestruck and appreciated the actress who has delivered Bollywood hits with the comment, "Wow". The actress was also backed by appreciation from her Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan, who took the movie poster to his Instastory and appreciated the actress with kind words like, "Looking great @shraddhakapoor".
Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.
Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.
With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.
Also Read: Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture with director Sujeeth
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Sunil Shanbag remembers Girish Karnad: Up to us keep his legacy alive
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- This is how Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account looked, when hacked!
- Zain Imam: Audience's tastes haven't changed beyond saas-bahu shows
- Deepika Singh: Wanted to lose weight before signing a show
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Sandeepa Dhar grab a bite in Bandra
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
- Siblings - Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula at Sonam Kapoor's birthday brunch in Juhu
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor praise Yuvraj Singh