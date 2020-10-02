Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Second promo reveals Gehna's identity; Gopi shares a tragic story

During the lockdown, the popular channel showcased the reruns of the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The soap opera not only became fodder for the memes but also gave the inspiration to come back with a new season. The second instalment of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has a different story to tell, introducing new characters - Gehna and Anant. In the previous promo, we saw Gopi Vahu, played by none other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee, introducing Gehna. But who is she, and where does her life lead, and such questions did leave the fans curious.'

Finally, the cat's out of the bag. The makers of the show shared a new promo, which gave the fans a glimpse of Gehna and Anant, the new leads of the show. Narrated by Gopi Vahu, this one truly has a different take on family issues. Once again, this promo highlights the 'rasoda' problem.

The second promo starts where Devoleena is seen introducing to Gehna, who seems like a domestic help in a mansion. Though the entire house is busy seeking help from her, one of the family members, Anant, finds it disheartening when she is being questioned for her cooking skills. Well, to see how the duo is connected to each other will be a good take on the show.

In case you missed it, the first season ended in 2017 after a 10-year run, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya garnered huge popularity; courtesy: its dialogues. In fact, the reruns of the episodes garnered a lot of attention due to the members.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya revolved around the Modi family, who live in a mansion in Rajkot. It explores the morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family when cousins Gopi (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) marry two Modi sons, Ahem (Mohammed Nazim) and Jigar (Vishal Singh).

