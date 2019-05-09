Salman Khan asked Kiara Advani to change her name and the reason was Alia Bhatt

bollywood

Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt. The actress revealed this in an episode of Voot's Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, read a statement.

"Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood," Kiara said.

"He suggested the change, but 'Kiara' is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara," she added.

The actress also spoke about how she bagged Lust Stories without auditioning for the role. Recalling her experience, Kiara said: "Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer and he knows how to get it done."

When Kiara was filming for a scene with vibrator for Lust Stories, Karan told her: "Don't make it a caricature, just be raw and do it. It's a funny scene but don't make it funny."

Since starting her career in 2014 with the film Fugly, Kiara has appeared in a film like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine", "Lust Stories, Kalank and Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama among others.

On the film front, Kiara is a part of Good News, Kabir Singh, Shershaah and the Kanchana remake. The actress is super excited to play so many different roles and to work with different actors.

Speaking about the same to IANS, Kiara said, "I am super excited to play so many different roles and to work with all these actors -- whether it is Shahid Kapoor or Diljit Dosanjh, who is very different not only as individuals but also as actors. Their approach is very different towards their craft. That is why it is so interesting to work with such talents.

My film Kabir Singh is releasing on June 21 and the trailer will be out soon. Honestly, I cannot wait to share the film with my fans. Good News and other projects are coming after that and I will gradually share all the details," added the actress.

With the success of her films, Kiara has also bagged several brand associations. Asked about how popularity brings brand endorsements, Kiara said: "Well, I signed brands that I believe in real. If I can use a product, I am ready to endorse that.

"I can't do it any other way because on social media I have such huge following. There are girls who look up to me. I enjoy the admiration but I utilize it in a positive way."

